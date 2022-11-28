Mega Power Star Ram Charan Teams Up With Uppena Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana For His Next

It is all known that Tollywood's young and talented actors Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR bagged the biggest blockbuster of their careers with SS Rajamouli's RRR movie. The film is also sent for Oscars 2023 nomination consideration and showed off its magic in Japan and China too. Post this huge success, Ram Charan teamed up with ace filmmaker Shankar for his next while Junior NTR is working with Koratala Siva. Well, now even their next projects are also locked. Off late, the mega power star Ram Charan joined his hands with Uppena filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana for a powerful script. The makers dropped an announcement poster on social media and made the day for the mega fans!

Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana also shared the announcement poster on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Ram Charan also wrote, "Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team. @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings #VenkataSatishKilaru @MythriOfficial".

The poster looks intense as it has a rock background along with the details of the cast and crew.

Even Sukumar Writing Twitter page also has the same post but with interesting tag line… "Sometimes, Revolt becomes a necessity Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan & Sensational director @BuchiBabuSana team up for a powerful subject and a Pan India entertainer #RamCharanRevolts Produced by @vriddhicinemas & @SukumarWritings Presented by @MythriOfficial".

"Some times Revolt becomes a necessity...." Extremely elated to announce my next film with @AlwaysRamCharan sir🙏🏼 Thank you Charan sir for the priceless opportunity.. I am always grateful to u sir#RamcharanRevolts🔥@vriddhicinemas@SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) November 28, 2022

Director Buchi Babu is also excited and shared his happiness through this post… ""Some times Revolt becomes a necessity...." Extremely elated to announce my next film with @AlwaysRamCharan Sir Thank you Charan sir for the priceless opportunity.. I am always grateful to u sir #RamcharanRevolts @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial".

This 16th movie of Charan will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana and it will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Sukumar in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers under the Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings banner. Other details of this project will be announced soon.

Speaking about RC 15, along with Kiara Ali Advani and Ram Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie. Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format. RC 15 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.