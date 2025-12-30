‘Mega Victory Mass Song’ from ‘MSVP Garu’ gives festive vibes

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up to delight audiences with the upcoming family entertainer Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, directed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi. Slated for a grand Sankranthi release on January 12, 2026, the film features Nayanthara as the female lead and carries high expectations among fans and trade circles alike.

Adding to the buzz, Victory Venkatesh makes an extended cameo in the film, sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for a special highlight sequence. On Tuesday, the much-anticipated “Mega Victory Mass Song” featuring the two stalwarts was officially launched at a grand event held in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The celebratory number instantly struck a chord with fans, thanks to its peppy tone and festive energy.

The song showcases Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh in a joyous, larger-than-life avatar, playfully praising each other in a true mass entertainer style. Lyricist Kasarla Shyam’s straightforward yet impactful words blend seamlessly with composer Bheems Ceciroleo’s energetic composition, capturing the spirit of Sankranthi celebrations. For many fans, watching the two superstars dance together in a single frame is a long-awaited moment, finally brought to life by Anil Ravipudi.

Singers Nakash Aziz and Vishal Dadlani infuse the track with high-voltage vocals, while choreographer Vijay Polaki keeps the dance moves simple, stylish, and audience-friendly. The song’s visual appeal and infectious rhythm have already started generating strong online traction.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. With its festive release, star-studded cast, and mass appeal, the film is shaping up to be one of the major attractions of the Sankranthi 2026 season.