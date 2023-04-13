Megastar Chiranjeevi Drops His Review On Dasara Movie And Applauds The Whole Team With A Heartfelt Note

Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi always stays active on social media. Be it birthday wishes, sharing his movie updates or congratulating his co-actors, he never misses a chance to applaud the best movies. He drops long notes on his Twitter and Instagram pages along with sharing his review. Off late, he also congratulated Nani's Dasara team and dropped a special post on his Twitter page…



Along with sharing the note, he also wrote, "Kudos to the entire team of 'DASARA' @NameisNani @odela_srikanth @KeerthyOfficial @Dheekshiths @Music_Santosh".

His note reads, "Dear Nani,

CONGRATULATIONS Watched 'Dasara'! What a brilliant film!! You killed it with your makeover & performance. Amazed to know this is @Odela_Srikanth 's first directorial. Appreciate his superb craftsmanship. Our 'Mahanati' @Keerthy_Official is just Wow!! The young @DheekshithS also held his own. @Music_Santosh rocked! Kudos to the entire team of 'DASARA'".

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and has Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshit in the lead roles. Being a rural action drama, the movie received blockbuster status at the ticket windows. This movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Even young music director Santhosh Narayanan's raw and rustic tunes turned into chartbusters.

Dasara movie was released on 30th March, 2023 and turned into the biggest blockbuster of the summer season!