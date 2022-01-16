Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya Movie Is All Set To Release On This Ugadi

It was just yesterday i.e on the occasion of the Sankaranthi festival, the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya announced that the release date is postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. This news made the fans turn dull on the festive day but today, Chiru announced the release date of the same movie and made us go aww with the new poster too.



Along with sharing the new poster and revised release date, the makers also wrote, "This Ugadi, Witness the MEGA MASS on big screens. #Acharya Grand Release on April 1 #AcharyaOnApril1 Megastar @KChiruTweets".

Chiranjeevi looked in an intense appeal in this poster sporting in a dusty black shirt and trouser. He is all angry holding the rod and even the temple background with God's men set-up also upped the excitement on the movie!

Speaking about the details of this movie, Acharya is helmed by ace filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is bankrolled by his son Ram Charan in association with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan Teja also holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play prominent roles. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Chiranjeevi is lined-up with a couple of interesting projects… He will next be seen in Mohan Raja's God Father and Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movies.

Acharya movie is all set to release on the occasion of the Ugadi festival i.e on 1st April, 2022!