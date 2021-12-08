Megastar creates a new record

Even after staying away from the industry for almost a decade, Megastar Chiranjeevi has been creating a sensation by signing back-to-back projects.

The actor has now created a rear record in the world of cinema by bringing 4 movies onto the sets in a single month. It is known that Megastar Chiranjeevi has been on a signing spree in 2021. The actor has now brought 4 of his upcoming movies into rolling. After wrapping up his upcoming flick, 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva, Chiru has a huge lineup of projects including 'Lucifer' remake 'God Father' under the direction of Mohan Raja, #Chiru154 directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, and 'Bhola Shankar' directed by Meher Ramesh.

All films are at different stages of production and even the fans are super excited and happy for megastar pulling off this record. Back in 1980, Chiru shot four films simultaneously, and now the actor repeating the same at this age as well.