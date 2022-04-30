Megastar fails to break the myth of SS Rajamouli

There is a myth in the film industry that the next films of the heroes who worked with SS Rajamouli would become dud at the box office. Talking about the same in the pre-release event of Acharya, Chiranjeevi said that this film would break the myth everyone has been talking about.

He added that he was very much confident about the film's success.

However, yesterday's released film has received very poor reviews from the audience as well as film critics. Due to the poor narration and mediocre screenplay, the father-son duo failed miserably to impress the audience. Koratala Shiva directs the film; the film has other star casts like Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood in other important roles. Finally, the film ended as the biggest disaster and disappointed the mega fans who had been waiting for 3 years to witness the film's success.