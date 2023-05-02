Meher Ramesh Drops A ‘Thank You’ Note For Receiving Tremendous Response For ‘Bholaa Shankar’ New Poster

On the occasion of May Day, the makers of megastar Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh’s Bholaa Shankar surprised all the fans and netizens by unveiling three new posters from the movie. The posters showcased Chiranjeevi as a taxi driver with the backdrop of Kolkata… They received tremendous response and millions of views. On this special occasion, director Meher Ramesh thanked for the amazing response received for the posters and dropped a small note on his Twitter page…



Along with sharing the new posters on his Twitter page, he also wrote, “Megastar @BholaaShankar “Boss” look as Taxi. Driver in #Kolkata Tremendous response from everyone. Big thanks to print & web media for their support @AKentsOfficial @AnilSunkara1 @dudlyraj #Mahatiswarasagar @prakash3933 @cinesoul1 @Yugandhart_ #Ramlaxman”.

Once again let’s decode the posters… Chiru is seen sitting in his yellow taxi enjoying a sip of hot tea… The beautiful backdrop of Kolkata also elevated the poster beauty to the next level.

Bholaa Shankar has an ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, P. Ravi Shankar, Tulasi Shivamani, Pragathi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya Akkala, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Getup Srinu and Lobo.

The shooting of this movie is already to wrap up by June as the release date is locked in August. So, for this Independence Day occasion, we need to wait for megastar’s hungama in the theatres!

Bholaa Shankar is being helmed by ace filmmaker Meher Ramesh and is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood’s blockbuster Vedalam and has Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi’s sister while Tamannah will portray the role of his love interest in this family entertainer.

Bholaa Shankar movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023…