Mehndi Pics: Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Are Stealing Hearts With Their Adorable Moments Amidst The Wedding Festivities

Tollywood Bhallaladeva Rana Daggubati and cute diva Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie a knot today i.e on 8th August… Well, as the wedding festivities have begun and the whole social media is filled with those adorable pics…

Both Rana and Miheeka have posted their haldi pics on their individual Instagram accounts and made us go awe with their celebrations…





Miheeka is just stealing the hearts with her charming beauty… She is all dressed up in a pink outfit and did magic with her dark shaded eyes. Her maroon pout, curly tresses and pearl ornaments!!! She is looking just like a princess and made us fall for her!!!

Both bride and her groom her happily spending time together amidst the gala celebrations… Miheeka is seen all in smiles along with the beautiful mehendi on her hands while coming to Rana, he is simple yet classy in the traditional white dhoti attire…His smile and stylish sunnies made him look dapper.





Daggubati trio posing to cams with all fun… Rana's father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh are seen posing along with their Mr. Pellikoduku…

These pics are garnering millions of views and are stealing the hearts of all Rana's fans!!! We are eagerly waiting for the wedding pics… As well know that, Daggubati family is strictly following the Covid-19 rules, they have only invited 30 guests for the wedding and are celebrating the special day amidst their close family members. The wedding will take place at Ramanaidu Studio, Hyderabad.