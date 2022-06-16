Melodious 'Ento Enteynto' Lyrical Video From Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' Movie Is Out…

Being ace filmmaker Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya's combination, there are a lot of expectations on the 'Thank You' movie. It has glam doll Raashii Khanna as the lead actress and a few other actresses like Malavika Nair and Avika Gor in other prominent roles.

As the release date is nearing, the makers are treating the netizens dropping frequent updates from the movie. Off late, they unveiled the lyrical video of the melodious song "Ento Enteynto…" and showcased a glimpse of the beautiful love story of Naga Chaitanya and Malavika Nair during their school days.



Naga Chaitanya and Malavika shared the beautiful lyrical video of the song on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, Chay also wrote, "One of my favorite #EntoEnteynto from the album ! #ThankYouTheMovie https://youtu.be/VLwhD9m-_lM". Going with the song, it is all awesome and made Chay look so young as he is seen essaying the role of a secondary school goer. His cute school days love tale with Malavika is shown in the form of collage pics and it looked wonderful and even Malavika looked pretty with all her smile. Jonita Gandhi's crooning and Anantha Sriram's lyrics took the song to the next level while SS Thaman's lovely composition made it top the music charts instantly!

In the teaser which was released a few days ago, Chay looked rough as he is seen smoking and sporting in a casual denim avatar! It showcased the lead actress Raashii Khanna blaming him for becoming successful along with selfish! A few scenes of his flashback are shown where he is seen falling for Avika Gor in his college days and Malavika in the next stage of his life.

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie. It will be released on 8th July, 2022 in the theatres!

Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya are collaborating for the third time for the web series Dootha. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.