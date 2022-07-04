Melodious Lyrical Video Of Second Single ‘Inthandham’ From Dulquer Salman And Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Sita Ramam’ Is Out

Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam is the most-awaited movie of the season… Being Dulquer Salman and Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur's beautiful love tale, it also holds an intense army plot. As the release date is nearing, the makers started their digital promotions. Off late, they dropped the lyrical video of the melodious single "Inthandham…" and made us witness the beautiful glimpses of the lead pair.

Dulquer and Mrunal also shared the lyrical video of this melodious song and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the song, he also wrote, "Our beautiful Sita is finally here to mesmerise you Playlist - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVB3_3ytQ20ns248kOL1_t33WiKOExSGl #Inthandham #Aromal #Kurumugil #SitaRamam @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @soorajslive #VinayakSasikumar @SonyMusicSouth".

Going with the lyrical video, it showcased a few beautiful glimpses of Ram and Sita's love tale. They fall for each other and try to impress in many ways. Mrunal looked so beautiful sporting in bygone era outfits and made all her fans go aww with the classy appeals.

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod will handle the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the tunes for this movie! We need to wait for 5th August to witness the epic love story on the big screens!



