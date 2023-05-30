Mem Famous Impressive Box Office Collections in the US

Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films Collaborate for Blockbuster Hit 'Mem Famous' Directed by Debutant Sumanth Prabhas

Mem Famous, the highly anticipated movie written and directed by newcomer Sumanth Prabhas, has been a tremendous success. Jointly produced by Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films, the film has received overwhelming response from the audience.

The movie has not only performed exceptionally well at the domestic box office but has also crossed the impressive milestone of $100K at the US box office, showcasing its popularity among international audiences as well.

Mem Famous boasts a talented ensemble cast including Saarya, Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Siri Raasi, Kiran Macha, Anji Mama, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, Shiva Nandan, and many others, who have delivered noteworthy performances.

The captivating music of the film, composed by Kalyan Nayak, has added another layer of brilliance to the overall cinematic experience.

Mem Famous is a testament to the creative vision of Sumanth Prabhas and the collaborative efforts of Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.