‘Men Too’ to hit OTT this week

Highlights
A few weeks ago, the Telugu movie “Men Too” was released in theaters but lack of proper promotions, it failed to entertain the audience. The film stars Naresh Agastya, Kaushik Ghantasala, and Mourya Siddavaram in lead roles. The latest update is that the movie has now locked in its OTT release date and will be premiered on Aha’s platform on June 9, 2023. Aha announced it officially on social media.
Brahmaji played a pivotal role in the Srikanth G Reddy directorial, with Harsha Chemudu, Sudharshan, Riya Suman, Priyanka Sharma, and others playing key roles. Mourya Siddavaram, under his production banner Lantern Creative Works, produced the movie, which features music by Elisha Praveen and background score by Osho Venkat.
