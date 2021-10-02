Mike Tyson 'lands a punch' in Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger'
Highlights
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's debut Hindi film 'Liger' will see American boxing legend Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's debut Hindi film 'Liger' will see American boxing legend Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.
The announcement was made by Vijay on his social media account earlier this week when he tweeted: "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet
The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON. #Namaste TYSON."
The actor also uploaded a promotional video along with the announcement, welcoming the boxing champ. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie also stars Ananya Panday.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story