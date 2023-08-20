‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer to be launched tomorrow

“Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” starring star heroine Anushka Shetty and young actor Naveen Polishetty has been making the headlines for the past few days. Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations produced this rom-com, and it is directed by Mahesh Babu P.



Today the makers officially confirmed that the film’s trailer will be released on 21st August. The trailer is expected to be hilarious, with loads of entertainment. The film will be releasing in theatres on September 7th on the eve of Janmashtami. The movie will have a clash with SRK’s “Jawan” at the box office. The film has attracted everyone’s interest since its announcement. The already released promotional content have garnered a good response from the audience. “Hathavidhi” song crooned by Dhanush and the “Lady Luck” are already chartbusters and brought more craze to the movie.