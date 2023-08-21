‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer to be out at 6:30PM today

“Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” is an upcoming rom-com starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles, directed by Mahesh Babu P. The flick is set to hit the big screens worldwide on September 7, 2023.



As previously announced, the film’s theatrical trailer will be released today, and the latest update reveals that the trailer will be available digitally at 06:30 PM. The makers conveyed this through the release of a new poster. Murali Sharma, Jayasudha, Tulasi, and others played significant roles in this UV Creations production. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.