  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

MM Keeravani heaps praise on ‘Chandramukhi 2’

MM Keeravani heaps praise on ‘Chandramukhi 2’
x
Highlights

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani took to Twitter on Sunday evening and heaped praises on his upcoming film, “Chandramukhi 2.” The veteran composer...

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani took to Twitter on Sunday evening and heaped praises on his upcoming film, “Chandramukhi 2.” The veteran composer said that he has just watched the movie and that the characters in the movie spend sleepless nights from fear of death.



“For me two months of sleepless days and nights for adding life to the mind blowing scenes with my efforts,” Keeravani tweeted. He went on to seek the best wishes of his friends and popular Kannada composer Gurukiran and noted Tamil composer Vidyasagar. It’s well known that Gurukiran had composed for Chandramukhi’s Kannada version “Apthamithra,” while Vidyasagar had scored Chandramukhi’s Tamil version’s soundtrack.

“Chandramukhi 2,” starring Lawrence Raghava and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles, is directed by P Vasu and produced on Lyca Productions. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on September 19.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad