MM Keeravani heaps praise on ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani took to Twitter on Sunday evening and heaped praises on his upcoming film, “Chandramukhi 2.” The veteran composer said that he has just watched the movie and that the characters in the movie spend sleepless nights from fear of death.









“For me two months of sleepless days and nights for adding life to the mind blowing scenes with my efforts,” Keeravani tweeted. He went on to seek the best wishes of his friends and popular Kannada composer Gurukiran and noted Tamil composer Vidyasagar. It’s well known that Gurukiran had composed for Chandramukhi’s Kannada version “Apthamithra,” while Vidyasagar had scored Chandramukhi’s Tamil version’s soundtrack.



“Chandramukhi 2,” starring Lawrence Raghava and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles, is directed by P Vasu and produced on Lyca Productions. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on September 19.