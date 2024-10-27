Mohan Babu’s Spiritual Journey Begins

Legendary actor Mohan Babu, accompanied by his son Vishnu Manchu, filmmaker Mukesh Kumar, and actor Arpit Ranka, embarked on a spiritual pilgrimage to the revered temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Rishikesh. The group undertook this sacred journey to seek divine blessings and immerse themselves in the spiritual energy of these historic sites in preparation for their magnum opus, ‘Kannappa,’ headlined by Vishnu Manchu.

The team visited Kedarnath, one of the twelve jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, nestled amidst the majestic Himalayas. They also offered prayers at Badrinath before concluding their travel with a visit to Rishikesh.

Vishnu Manchu shared, “Our trip to Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Rishikesh was a deeply personal and humbling experience. My aim is to visit all twelve jyotirlingas before the release of our film, ‘Kannappa,’ which is based on the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva. With the blessings of Mahadev, we are now looking forward to the release of our epic action film very soon.”

Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ is set to deliver a larger-than-life theatrical experience, as the first look of the film creates excitement among fans. Inspired by epic sagas like ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ the movie is visually stunning, shot in the scenic landscapes of New Zealand by renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau. The poster reveals a powerful image of the warrior ‘Kannappa’ in an enchanted forest, symbolizing the film’s blend of modern filmmaking with classic storytelling.