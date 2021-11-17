Monal reveals the reason why Anne entered the Bigg Boss house

The season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to reach the final week very soon. Only 9 contestants are still in the Bigg Boss house as of now.

From the fans to the celebrities, everyone have been extending their support and requesting votes for their favourite contestants. Now, Bigg Boss contestant from season Monal gajar who got evicted from the Bigg Boss house just before the finale week took social media to support her favourite contestant in BB 5 Anne.

Monal posted a video of her requesting her fans to vote for Anne. "An official website have been saying bye bye to Anne but I request Monalians to vote for her. Anne is a self made lady. With the dream of buying her own house, Anne went to the Bigg Boss house. I request everyone to vote for," said Monal.

Apart from Anne, Sunny, Manas, Kajal, Siri, Shannu, Priyanka and Sriram are in the nominations this week. We have to wait and see who will get out of the Bigg Boss house this week.