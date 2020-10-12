Moothon gets release date

After creating immense buzz in October with Orey Bujjiga, aha, the 100% Telugu OTT platform is all set to release the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Moothon, in Telugu. Praised all over for its intriguing storyline, Moothon first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is all set to stream on aha from October 16.

Written and directed by Geetu Mohandas who reunited with her husband, cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, this award-winning film has garnered great responses from both critics and audience alike. With powerful performance by Nitin Pauly, the film essays the journey of a young sibling to find the elder one, with a gripping storyline about societal stereotypes and the hidden sins.

In a short span, aha has become a household name with the best in Telugu entertainment. With a massive collection of favourites starring superstars and a huge library of classics alongside latest releases, aha is constantly giving its viewers a lot to look forward to.