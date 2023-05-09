Mother’s Day Special: Check Out The Best Female-Centric Movies To Watch Out With Your Dear ‘Maa’

“My mother is a walking miracle.” - Leonardo DiCaprio

Yes… the above quote perfectly describes a 'Mother'! She is no less than a miracle. Along with taking care of her children, husband and household chores, he manages her work too. The perfect balance between work and personal lives can only be a 'Mother's' cup of tea, isn't it?

So, as this coming Sunday is dedicated to all the beautiful mothers being 'Mother's Day', we Hans India came up with a few amazing female-centric movies which can be relaxing and boost to all the mothers on this special day… Take a look!

1. Raazi

This Alia Bhatt starrer is a spy action thriller… She ties the knot with Pakistani Brigadier Parvez Syed's son Iqbal as per her father's last wish and tries to chase the mystery behind Pakistan's naval attack on India. With Sehmat aka Alia's findings, INS Rajput sinks Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi which helps the country take the lead in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. But after returning to India, Sehmat finds that she is carrying Iqbal's child and raises him with much pride. Even he joins the Indian army and serves the country.

2. English Vinglish

This is the late actress Sridevi's mark comeback movie… It showcases how a housewife who is always mocked by her husband and daughter for not knowing the English language. But as she flies to New York for her sister's daughter's wedding, she manages to learn new things and secretly joins 'Spoken English classes. There she meets a few people who come to learn English just like her. On the day of the wedding, she invites all her classmates and lecturer and shocks all and sundry by delivering a beautiful speech in English. This makes her husband and daughter realise their mistakes.

3. Mom

This is another Sridevi's mark movie which showcases the power of a mother when she decides to turn violent. As part of raking revenge on her step daughter's rapists, Sridevi teams up with detective DK and starts killing the culprits one by one. Finally, she kills the most dangerous person behind this incident and gets lauded by her daughter for justice.

4. Oh Baby

Samantha… She manages to steal the hearts of the audience in this movie. It's the story of an aged woman who runs her own canteen but is not on good terms with her daughter-in-law. But after receiving a boon from a sage, she relives her young age and starts staying as a tenant in her childhood friend Rajendra Prasad's house. She helps her grandson Teja to turn into a rock star and also realises her son's love towards her. But even after knowing that she may lose her boon if she donates her blood to her grandson who gets injured in an accident, she does it and once again gets back to her old age. Thereafter she reconciles with her family and turns to be more friendly with her daughter-in-law.

5. Yashoda

This is another Samantha's mark movie which showcases her as a poor lady who works in Zomato to meet her family's needs. But after her sister goes missing, she joins Eva, a state-of-the-art surrogacy centre owned by Dr. Madhubala and accepts to turn into a surrogate mother. She seems to be innocent and impresses her fellow surrogate mothers and doctor as well. But in the last, it is revealed that she is an undercover police officer, who came to chase the mystery behind the Madhubala's EVA who actually lures the poor women offering them huge money. They actually kill the mothers and separate the foetus to use them for some kind of cosmetic research. Yashoda shows the power of a mother and helps many surrogate mothers who were trapped in EVA to escape and live their own life.

Happy Mother’s Day…