Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts

- Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu shared beautiful Mother’s Day posts on social media!
- Chiru is presently busy with Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar movie!
Today being ‘Mother’s Day’, even many film stars are sharing beautiful pics of their mothers and showering love on them. Especially when we speak about Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu, they always stay active on social media and shared their updates with all their fans. Today also, they left their fans happy and showered love on their dear mother by sharing beautiful pics and videos.
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Along with sharing the beautiful pics of his family, he also wrote, “అనురాగం, మమకారం... ఈ రెండిటికి అర్ధమే అమ్మ ... అమ్మ నవ్వు చూస్తే అన్ని మర్చిపోతాం. నిరాడంబరంగా ఉండటం మేమందరం అమ్మ ని చూసే నేర్చుకున్నాం. అమ్మలందరికి #happymothersday !”
The pictures showcase Anjana Devi with her three sons Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu along with her two daughters. The group pic is also awesome and showcased the bond of beautiful mega family.
Naga Babu
He shared a beautiful video that showcased him having a happy conversation with his mother. He also wrote, “I love you forever amma... Happy mother's day...
.
.
.
.
#mothersday. Thanks for this beautiful song @jakes_bejoy”.
At present Chiranjeevi is busy with Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar movie… Chiru will be seen as Bhola Shankar in this action entertainer while Tamannaah is the lead actress. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Bhola Shankar’s sister. Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, P. Ravi Shankar, Tulasi Shivamani, Pragathi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya Akkala, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Getup Srinu and Lobo will essay other important characters in this movie.
Already the makers completed 80% of the shooting and by June, makers are planning to wrap it up. As of now, they the team is in Kolkata for the last schedule of this movie. Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.
Bholaa Shankar movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023 on the occasion of Independence Day…