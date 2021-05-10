MS Raju's upcoming directorial titled '7 Days 6 Nights'

Tollywood: On the occasion of renowned director MS Raju's birthday, his upcoming directorial has been officially announced by the makers. The film is titled '7 Days 6 Nights' and it will be presented by Sumanth Arts Productions under the banner of Wild Honey Production in association with Wintage Pictures and ABG Creations. Sumanth Ashwin and Rajnikant S will be producing the film.

MS Raju is penning the story and he will be directing the film. Samarth Gollapudi will be composing the music and Nani Chamidisetty will be handling the cinematography.



Speaking on the occasion, Sumanth Ashwin said "I am happy that Sumanth Arts Productions is back in full glory by presenting this movie. My father MS Raju garu, as a director, is set to score another big hit with 7 Days 6 Nights. He proved his mettle with Dirty Hari and I hope this new film will give him an even bigger success. We are planning to commence shoot from 7th June. The film will be shot in Hyderabad, Goa, Mangalore and Andaman and Nicobar. The casting of the movie is not revealed for now."



MS Raju said "The film will catch all sector of the audience. I am blending comedy and romance with some memorable emotional moments. It will boast of top-tier technical values. My last directorial film Dirty Hari boosted my confidence of making new genre movies. On the occasion of my birthday I am always thankful to Guduru Sivaramakrishna Garu of SPJ Creations who bankrolled Dirty Hari. He is always with me and this film too."

