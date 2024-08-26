‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer unveiled: Mahesh babu voice adds anticipation

The beloved animated classic The Lion King is expanding its legacy with a new prequel and sequel titled Mufasa: The Lion King. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film is slated for a global release on December 20th. Adding to the excitement for the Telugu audience, superstar Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the iconic character Mufasa.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the captivating story of how Mufasa, an orphaned lion cub, is saved by Taka, who later becomes Scar. The narrative delves into the deep, brotherly bond that forms between Mufasa and Taka, setting the stage for a grand adventure. This tale of destiny and discovery promises to be an emotional and thrilling journey.

Mahesh Babu's voice brings a powerful intensity to Mufasa's character, adding depth and emotion that is sure to resonate with fans. His contribution has significantly boosted the anticipation for the Telugu version of the film. In addition to Mahesh Babu, popular comedians Brahmanandam and Ali bring their signature playful energy to the beloved characters Pumbaa and Timon, further enhancing the film's appeal.