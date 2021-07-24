Multistarrer with Mega & Akkineni heroes!

Stars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh have already teamed up with each other for multi-starrers. Though some films with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna together never materialized, the new generation of actors is going to bring us the combination of Mega and Akkineni heroes.

As per the latest reports, one of the two Akkineni young actors will share the screen space with Mega supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej. Interestingly, the project was initially planned with two heroes from Mega family. But, Sai Tej felt that the presence of Akkineni Akhil or Naga Chaitanya will be good.

The director is currently working on the inputs suggested by Sai Dharam Tej. Most likely, the film will be hitting the floors next year. The complete details of the cast and crew along with the official announcement will be out soon.