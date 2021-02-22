My Biggest Strength: Ram Charan On His Parents Chiranjeevi, Surekha

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated their 42nd marriage anniversary. The couple, who got married in the year 1980, celebrated their marriage anniversary with family members. Greetings poured in from several Tollywood personalities and fans on a special occasion.

Their son Ram Charan also greeted his parents on the occasion. The actor shared their photo on social media stating that they are his greatest strength. So did the Mega bahu Upasana Konidela. Even though Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha is away from the film industry she stands behind her husband during all his film activities.

The couple has two daughters and a son. Son Ram Charan is active in Tollywood and has earned star status. Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy with his movie "Acharya". Most of the portions of the movie has been completed. Chiranjeevi will be seen in the remake of the Malayalam movie "Lucifer". Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is currently busy with his movie RRR directed by Rajamouli. The film also stars Jr NTR in key role. After this movie, Charan will be working next in a movie directed by famous Tamil director Shankar.