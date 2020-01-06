My Character In 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Will Provide Full-on Entertainment For The Audience - Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna is well known among youth and family audiences with her Superhit films, Chalo, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Currently, she acted as the heroine for Superstar Mahesh in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', Presented by Dil Raju in Sri Venkateswara Creations and Produced by GMB Entertainment, AK Entertainments, Directed by Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi while the film is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The film is gearing up to hit the screens worldwide on January 11th as Sankranthi gift. On this occasion, Rashmika interacted with the media and here's her interview...

*Tell us about your character in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'?*

-- You have an idea about my role in the film by now with the trailer. She is mischievous who is all-over the Hero. My role is extremely dramatic and comical as well. I got an opportunity to do a full-length comedy role in this film.

*Were you playful on the sets too?*

-- I don't like being serious on the sets. I like to be playful. That's why I am jovial with everyone on the sets.

What qualities did you like in Mahesh?-- Mahesh Garu stays very calm and quiet on sets. It's me who always disturbs him.

*Going by Trailer, It seems your role has a peculiar kind of mannerisms?*

-- Yes. 'Meeku Ardham Avutundaa', 'I'm Impressed' mannerisms are there throughout the film. Another one 'Never Before... Ever After' with Sangeetha garu will get a very good reach among the audience.

*Did Director Anil Ravipudi enact every scene before the shoot?*

-- I said only one thing to him. I told him to act and I will copy it. I am a very good copy-cat. I scan whatever he does and did it adding my own style.

*You seem very close to Vijayashanthi garu. How did it happen in such a short time?*

-- I met her for the first time during the Kerala schedule. I knew about her by then. I was scared to talk to Lady Amitabh. I was flattered watching her energy on sets. I was with her for two complete days. She guided me about dance and acting.

*Did Mahesh talk to you about your films while shooting?*

-- Mahesh garu watches most of the films. He said he had seen my Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade.

*Usually, Heroines doesn't have much role to play in Star heroes films. How do you feel doing a solid role in this film?*

-- I am extremely happy. There is a solid reason for why my character behaves like that.

*What is the reason for doing this film?*

-- Anil sir while narrating this script itself, he enacted my role and Sangeetha gari role with mannerisms. I liked it instantly. This film carries a very good feel in it. Acting with Mahesh garu and Vijayashanthi garu is a bonus.

*Tell us about the trailer episode?*

-- I couldn't control my laughter while I was dubbing for those scenes. The entire team was laughing while shooting those scenes. The audience too will enjoy that track in theatres.

*About Mind Block' song?*

-- Everyone was sceptical about my dance on the day that song was shot. I did a small dance bit. Everyone was impressed and excited too. I completely enjoyed dancing with Mahesh garu for that song. You should tell us how it is after watching it in theatres.

*Every Heroine who acted with Mahesh becomes a friend of Sitara...*

-- Sitara, Aadya and I are a gang. If you speak to anyone of us, the remaining two will know about it.

*Chiranjeevi said in the pre-release event whether you have contracted him for your films...*

-- Chiranjeevi garu attended as the guest for 'Chalo' and 'Geetha Govindam' film events. I told him that he is my lucky charm. That's why he told me that. He is such a sweetheart. I wish he will come to all of my events.

*The shoot of this film has been wrapped up very quickly...*

-- Basically, Anil sir has full control over the script. Rathnavelu garu works very fast. He quickly shifts to another scene after completing a scene. Because of the director who has clarity and the team who work real quick, we were able to complete the shoot in a very short time.

*Tell us about your next movies?*

-- At present, I am doing 'Bheeshma' with Nithiin. It is being planned to release in February. I am also doing the film in the combination of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. A couple of films are in discussion stages.