My father wanted me to be SI, but I came into showbiz: Sumanth Prabhas

After the blockbuster success of “Writer Padmabhushan”, the next interesting project by Lahari Films and Chai Biscuit Films is ‘Mem Famous’. Sumanth Prabhas directed it and has played the lead role; Mani Egurla, Maurya Chaudhary, Sarya, Siri Rasi are other notable cast members. Anurag Reddy, Sarath and Chandru Manoharan have jointly produced this film. Mem Famous has already created high buzz with promising promotional content. This movie is going to release on 26th of this month. In this context, Sumanth Prabhas shared the features of the film.



Where did you get the inspiration for the movie?

Initially, there was no intention to get into movies. We made a short film in college with the intention of making it known to everyone. A film school liked it and sponsored cameras for us to create content. We did a web series called “PillaPilagadu”. Even then I don’t want to get into movies. Their idea in our house is to prepare for SI after passing the degree. “PillaPilagadu” has reached many people. Chai Biscuit Anurag and Sarath called and asked about us. Their idea is to do a web series again. Why should we make a web series again (laughs)? But they said that we will give what a good Katha Rai movie needs. I wrote the story. I explained everything for about six hours. Anurag and Sarath liked it very much. You are very clear, you said directly. First, I signed as a writer and director. But we did a lot of auditions for the role I played in it. But no one got it right. I joined it as an actor ten days before going to the shoot. All this was possible because of the trust the makers of Chai Biscuit put in me. We shot the film in sync sound.

Did you find the first day shoot difficult?

We have been very clear from the beginning. I shot the film on the phone in the office. When I put it all on the timeline, I got a clarity as to how it was going to come along. We are confident when we go on sets.

Wasn’t your first speech quite the highlight?

I really don’t know how to speak in front of so many people, I tried to express what was on my mind. I’m glad you like it.

does the title “Mem Famous” come from?

They tried to translate the energy of the guys on the screen. This is the story of guys who have the idea of becoming famous and focused no matter what they do. Accordingly, we have named it “Mem Famous”.

A lot of people in Telangana have become famous on social media platform. Is it like their biopic?

This is not a biopic. But this is a biopic for those who want to become famous no matter what they do.

“Mem Famous” Promotions got a good response. What is its strategy?

We thought about it for about a month, but nothing cracked. In the trailer, there is a dialogue with the band. Anurag liked it and very smartly thought that it would be better if the band had a sound so that everyone could hear the announcement. We cracked the promotions from that beat. Each video reached a million views. Everyone has heard that the film will release on May 26. We are super confident about the film.

What is your family background?

Daddy does a small real estate with his friends in the local area. He thought that if I am an SI, I will be very helpful (laughs).

Is your real name Sumanth Prabhas?

My father named me Sumanth Reddy. I am Prabhas fan. As a child, we used to think that it would be good to have our name next to the name of our favorite hero. So, when I created Facebook, I Kept it as Sumanth Prabhas.

Are you related to Mallareddy?

No,this is a movie written for youth. There are thousands of youth in Mallareddy College. If their owner is giving a speech, the talk will circulate like that. We thought it would be good to call him. We talked about the teaser launch. He blessed us with a great heart. The event was successful and got a very good buzz.

Why did Censor Board give U/A to ‘Mem Famous?’

The members of the Censor Board said that the movie is good. But if you want clean movie, you are told to cut a dialogue (it is a very common word used in Telangana). We don’t even want a neat movie. It is a very clean film. “Mem Famous” is a movie that the whole family can sit and enjoy happily.

Will you do your next movie in ‘Chai Biscuit?’

I would love to do a movie with them again, since they launched me in such a grand way.

Is your preference acting or directing?

My first priority is writing and directing. If a market is created through this film, both have to be balanced.