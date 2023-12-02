My main strength is emotion: ‘Hi Nanna’ director Souryuv

Natural Star Nani is coming with a feel good family entertainer 'Hi Nanna'. Souryuv is making his debut as a director with this film which is the first production venture of Vaira Entertainments. While Mrunal Thakur is playing the heroine, Baby Kiara Khanna is seen in a pivotal role. The film was produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijayender Reddy on a grand scale. The tremendous response for the promotional content raised the bar of the movie. The film is set to release on December 7 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. In this context, director Souryuv shared the features of the film in a press conference.

How did ‘Hi Nanna’ happened?

I started my career as an assistant director for Kannada and Telugu movie “Jaguar,” “Arjun Reddy” remake “Aditya Varma.” I wrote the story four years ago. When I told it to the producers of Vaira Entertainments, they liked it. Then I narrated to Nani. He said he would do it immediately. The pre-production work was done for six months. Then we started shooting.

What do you think is the strength of your story?

My main strength is emotion. The bond between the father and daughter, as well as the bonding in Mrinal's character, is the core strength of what this story revolves around. I think Nani accepted this story because of that emotion.

‘Hi Nanna’ is getting released earlier than expected. How prepared are you?

Even if you give me two more months, I will not be ready. (Laughs) There is no end to perfection and improvement. At first we thought 21. Now, when it comes to 7, we are still working with double energy. But we have a plan before release date. All that plan will be preprone according to the release date.

What is your understanding of single parent father?

Normally, however, half the responsibility is taken by the mother. If you are a single parent, the father has full responsibility for the children. They will design their lives around children. Nani's role in this is also the same. He should be with his daughter wherever he is. So, his life is designed around his daughter.

Who is Mrunal Thakur's choice? Was she taken after the fame that came with ‘Sitaramam?’

Mrunal Thakur is my choice. I thought of her when I wrote the character. I saw the movie ‘Thupan’ starring Mrunal. Loved her performance in it. There are many layers in the heroine's role in ‘Hi Nanna.’ It has many crying scenes. When I was thinking who would look beautiful even if she cried like that, Mrinal came into my mind.

Pan India means more action movies. Why did you feel like doing an emotional love story on a pan-India scale?

Story is universal. It would be good if everyone heard the story. We did it with the intention that people of other languages should also listen to our story. This is a movie that will be liked by the audience of all languages.

What kind of stories do you want to do in the future? What is your strength?

There are some stories. After the release of this movie, I will take some time to think about it. My strength is emotion. Emotion is the key even in commercial movies.