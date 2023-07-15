‘Mystery’ film promotional poster gets launched

Tallada Saikrishna and Swapna Chaudhary join hands for the film “Mystery” under PV Arts banner produced by Venkat Pulagam. Ali, Suman, Tanikella Bharani are playing crucial roles for this Tallada Sai Krishna directorial. The film unit released the first look poster of the film.



Swapna Chaudhary said, "This is my third film. I’m lucky to have contionuous projects. The film came out very good and the comedy worked out well.”

Jabardasth Naveen said, "I am veryhappy to share screen with our very own Ali. The released poster reminds us Ram Gopal Varma movies."

Producer Venkat Pulagam said, "When director Saikrishna told me the story, it felt very new and I immediately decided to make the film. Senior actors Suman, Ali and Tanikella Bharani are doing important roles in our film. The film will turn out very well."

Hero and director Tallada Saikrishna said, “If you want to know the value of time, you have to see Suman. Seeing him, I got to know the value of time. Venkat Pulagam gave me this film after seeing my old films. The shooting is going very well, 50% of the shooting has been completed. The film will be released in the last week of September.”

Suman said, "I am doing many movies but I like the story of this ‘Mystery’ very much. Today's children are walking in the wrong path. Some children are beating their parents. Also the parents are busy and are not paying attention to the children. And the children are addicted to drugs. They are becoming slaves. The story of the film is very good, I am playing the role of a police officer. The shooting is going well," he said.