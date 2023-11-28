Mystical world of ‘Dhootha’ showcased at 54th IFFI

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, showcased its much-awaited first long-format Telugu Original series, “Dhootha” at the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The gala premiere was attended by the lead cast and crew of the series. “Dhootha” marks the streaming debut of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, and is also Parvathy Thiruvothu's foray in Telugu cinema.

The supernatural suspense thriller features an accomplished ensemble cast, that also includes Priya Bhavani Shanker, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 1.

Talking about his streaming debut, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better series to make my streaming debut. As an actor, I consume a lot of content on OTT, and always wanted to explore the space. The collaborative aspect of working in a series with a more extended engagement with the same character and fellow actors, is intriguing and refreshing. Courtesy of the reach of Prime Video, stories from all over the country and different regions and languages are reaching a global audience, which is an excellent opportunity for any artist.”

Talking about her decision to be a part of “Dhootha,” Parvathy Thiruvothu said, “I am a fan of suspenseful thrillers, but the decision to be a part of ‘Dhootha’ was more of the script choosing me than me choosing it. Dhootha is unlike anything I have done in the past and I was curious and excited to do something so unique. It’s taken me 17 years to make my debut in Telugu entertainment, and I am glad that it happened with ‘Dhootha’.”

Director Vikram Kumar said, “I let my instincts lead me while working on the story of ‘Dhootha’ and from just a suspense-thriller, it evolved into something deeper and more meaningful, as the protagonist journeys along, we did too. And while describing and writing the characters I knew who I would have wanted to play those roles. I am equal parts thrilled and grateful that everything worked out just the way I had hoped, with Naga, Parvathy, Priya and Prachi.”

Producer Sharrath Marar added, “When Vikram narrated the concept of ‘Dhootha,’ we at NorthStar knew that it would definitely be a landmark in Telugu cinema. His vision for it was extremely ambitious but we completely trusted his process and were confident in the true potential of a concept and story that was so nuanced and detailed.

“Dhootha” is all set to premiere in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.