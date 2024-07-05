Mythological cinema trend continues with ‘Ari’

The mythological trend in Indian cinema continues to soar, with films like "Karthikeya 2," "Hanuman," and "Kantara" achieving blockbuster success. Prabhas' "Kalki 2898 AD," inspired by the Mahabharata, is also setting global box office records.

Joining this trend is "Ari," a film exploring the themes of Arishadvarga and the greatness of Lord Krishna. This unique concept, yet to be explored in Indian cinema, has generated significant interest and high expectations. Presented by RV Reddy and produced by Srinivas Ramireddy, Thimmappa Naidu Purimetla, and Seshu Maram Reddy under ARVY Cinemas, "Ari" features the subtitle "My Name is No Buddy."

Directed by Jayashankar, known for the hit "Paper Boy," the film stars Vinod Varma, Surya Purimetla, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Kumar, and Srikanth Iyengar. With its fresh approach and strong backing, "Ari" is poised to be a major success in the mythological film trend.