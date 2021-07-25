'Naarappa' earns profits with its digital release

Victory Venkatesh starrer Narappa recently hit the digital platforms and has been receiving a mixed response from the audience. The film got released as the official Telugu remake of Tamil super hit film Asuran has been receiving the same response from the Telugu audience as well.



Initially, when the makers announced Srikanth Addala as the director of the film, most of the fans got doubts. But the director has proved his strength with this film. Though the makers wanted to give theatre release for the film, the pandemic has changed the decision. Suresh Babu got trolled badly because of this decision. But Amazon Prime Video has got the rights of the film for a whopping amount of 40 crores which gave a 17 crores profit to the producers.



Owing to the mixed response, the trade analysts are saying that the film would not have made that much profit if it got released in the theatres. Some are claiming that the makers took the right decision to release the film on OTTs.

