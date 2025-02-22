‘Naari’ trailer is a powerful tribute to women’s strength

The much-awaited trailer of the film ‘Naari’ was launched by star producer Dil Raju, ahead of its grand theatrical release on March 7, coinciding with Women’s Day. Directed by Surya Vantipalli and produced by Shashi Vantipalli under the SJK Entertainment banner, the film highlights the importance of respecting women and empowering the girl child.

Featuring Aamani, Vikas Vashishtha, Mounika Reddy, Pragathi, Sunaina, Kedar Shankar, Pramodini, and others in key roles, ‘Naari’ promises to be a socially relevant and impactful drama.

At the trailer launch event, Dil Raju expressed his appreciation for the film’s concept, stating, "The trailer showcases a meaningful story about women. It’s great to see new filmmakers taking up such strong subjects. Aamani garu has always been a remarkable actress, and I wish the team great success."

Actress Aamani shared her excitement, saying, "‘Naari’ is a film every woman should watch. It highlights the struggles faced by women in society. I am grateful to Surya garu for giving me this role."

Director Surya Vantipalli emphasized the film’s message, stating, "‘Naari’ portrays a woman’s journey through three life stages. I urge parents to bring their daughters to watch it."

With hard-hitting themes and a strong emotional core, ‘Naari’ is set to resonate with audiences when it hits theaters on March 7.