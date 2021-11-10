'Naatu Naatu' Mass Anthem From Ram Charan And Junior NTR's 'RRR' Is Out

The makers of the RRR movie have treated all the music buffs and fans of Ram Charan & Junior NTR by releasing the lyrical video of the "Naatu Naatu…" song. Being the most awaited movie of the season, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of their promotions. Off late, they also created noise on dance floors with the release of this lyrical video.

Along with the makers, even Ram Charan, Junior NTR and director Rajamouli also shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with dropping a fantastic poster, they also wrote, "The Dancing Dynamites @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan are here to rock the floor and shake the screen with our #RRRMassAnthem

In the poster, Ram Charan and Junior NTR are seen shaking their legs sporting in classy avatars. Well, as both these heroes are great dancers, once again it is proved with this lyrical video. Going with complete 'Mass' steps, both of them showed off their prowess and made us shake our legs with their insane energy. Along with these two lead actors even Olivia was also seen shaking her leg with all other dancing troops. The glimpses of the royal palace and Olivia's queen attire also raised the expectations on the movie. The lyrical video also showcased a few BTS scenes that were shot in between the song shoot. Both these lead actors were seen discussing with the director Rajamouli and were also seen practising their steps before the shoot.

Well, Prem Rakshit's awesome choreography made Ram Charan and Junior NTR rock on the dance floor while coming to Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, they took the song to the next level with their amazing voice. Is there any need to mention about Chandrabose's folk lyrics? MM Keeravani's BGM also made the song worth watching! All the efforts of the music team were clearly witnessed in this video and thus the song instantly topped the music charts and is creating a buzz on social media.

Till now there were expectations that Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri SitaRamaraju and NTR as Komaram Bheem and even the teaser and other glimpses also proved the same. But this song showcased both the lead actors in modish attires and created some confusion. Well, Rajamouli already made it clear that the movie is a complete fiction tale. Let's see how he connects the life of the great freedom fighters with our Tollywood heroes. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also essaying important roles in this movie.

Even Junior NTR also dropped the song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…

He wrote, "Had a great time shaking a leg with my brother @alwaysramcharan to the electrifying beats of #RRRMassAnthem.

Coming to Ram Charan Teja, he also shared the link of the lyrical video and made his fans get grooved to this mass number…

He wrote, "Couldn't stop dancing to the kick-ass mass beats of #RRRMassAnthem with my brother @tarak9999.

RRR movie has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles essaying Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem roles respectively. Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt will be seen as Ram's Sita and Olivia will be seen as NTR's love interest. Being the concoction of two periodic characters, this fictional tale will showcase the story of their journeys. RRR movie also has an ensemble cast of Samuthrakani, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala and Alison Doody along with Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn.

RRR movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Rajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Due to the second wave of Covid-19, the release date is postponed to next year i.e on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival!!!