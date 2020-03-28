Naga Chaitanya Announces Rs 25 Lakhs For Film Workers

The 21 Days Lock down to control Corona Virus outbreak leads to stop all activity in the Film industry. Daily wage film workers are facing troubles due to lack of shootings.

Naga Chaitanya contributes Rs 25 Lakhs to 'Corona Crisis Charity' which is formed by Telugu Film Industry to help daily wage movie workers.

Naga Chaitanya said that he is moved by the initiative of Telugu Film Industry to help daily wage workers and decided to lend a helping hand for them by donating Rs 25 Lakhs. He also said that we need to unite and help each other during these testing times.