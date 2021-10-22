Naga Chaitanya to replace Vijay Deverakonda twice?

Vijay Deverakonda is extremely busy as an actor. Right now, the actor is working on Puri Jagannath's Liger. After this, he is planning to do a couple of pan-India films. Meanwhile, there are reports that Vijay Deverakonda has been replaced by Naga Chaitanya in two different films.



As per the latest reports, Majili director Shiva Nirvana who announced a film with Vijay Deverakonda seems to have changed his mind. The director is going to work with Naga Chaitanya in the same project. Vijay Deverakonda seems to be showing no interest to work with Shiva Nirvana after the release of the movie Tuck Jagadish.



On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was supposed to work with Nandini Reddy for a romantic drama but unfortunately, the actor is reportedly replaced with Naga Chaitanya in the project.



As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same.