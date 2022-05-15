Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' movie locks release date

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Naga Chaitanya is all in the best phase of his career. Along with having a couple of interesting movies in his kitty, he is also making digital debut with Vikram K Kumar's "Dootha" web series. As of now, he is all set to entertain the audience and movie buffs with his upcoming movie 'Thank You'. Off Late, the makers dropped a new poster of this movie and announced the release date!



The lead actress of this movie Raashii Khanna unveiled the new poster through her Twitter page and revealed the release date. Chaitanya looked awesome in this poster in all smiles and sported in winter wear with picturesque snow background! Thank You movie will be released on 8th July, 2022 worldwide in the theatres!

"Thank You" movie is helmed by Vikram K Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. It also has Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan in other important roles. Speaking about Chaitanya's "Dootha" web series, it is also being directed by Vikram K Kumar and this will be their third collaboration after "Manam" and "Thank You" movies. Reportedly, it is touted to be a supernatural thriller which has Parvathy and Priya Bhavani Shankar!