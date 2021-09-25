Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kaavalenu gets release date

Young Hero Naga Shaurya and Heroine Ritu Varma starer Varudu Kaavalenu under the direction of Lakshmi Sowjanya in the production of prestigious banner Sitara Entertainments.

Makers have announced through a poster that they're releasing the movie on the auspicious day if Dussehra on October 15.

"Varudu Kaavalenu will be a mix of Love,fun,emotional ride and audience will love it"

Already the songs Kola Kale ilaa' and 'Digu Digu Naga,'Manasulone Nilichipoke Maimarapula Madhurima" which got released won the hearts of audience.Recently released teaser has received tremendous response from both audience and social media.First glimpse, posters also garnered positive response.Currently post production work is under progress.

Naga Shourya and Ritu Varma as a leading pair, Nadiya, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Ananth, Kiriti Damaraju, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Arjun Kalyan, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Siddiksha are the main leads.