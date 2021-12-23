Naga Shourya signs his next with 'The Family Man' producers

Young Hero Naga Shourya recently came up with 'Varun Kavalenu' and 'Lakshya' films this year but both the films and ended up as debacles at the box office.

Now, the actor is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' under the direction of actor turned director Srinivas Avasarala. Naga Shaurya also has 'Police Vari Hecharika' movie in his pipeline as well as a couple more projects. According to the latest buzz, Naga Shourya has gave his nod to do a movie which is being bankrolled by Raj Nidamoru and DK Krishnam the producers who previously bankrolled 'D for Dopidi' and 'Cinema Bandi,' movies created a sensation by bankrolling the superhit 'Family Man' web series. Now, they are planning a medium-budget film with Naga Shourya.

It seems like the film will have a different concept and 'Cinema Bandi' fame director Praveen Kandrekula is helming this project.