Naga Shourya Stands Up Against Public Harassment of a Girl

Naga Shourya, a popular Telugu film actor, has recently made headlines for a controversial video that has gone viral. The video shows him getting out of his car on a busy street in Hyderabad and confronting a young man who had allegedly hit his girlfriend and verbally abused her in public. Naga Shourya is seen angrily questioning the abuser and demanding that he apologize to the girl. The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with some speculating that it may be a promotional video for his upcoming film "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi", which is set to release on March 17. However, others have praised Naga Shourya for standing up against physical abuse towards women.

Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi" stars Malavika Nair as the female lead and has been produced by People Media Factory and Dasari Productions. The film's teaser was recently released and has generated buzz among fans. The music for the film has been composed by Vivek Sagar and Kalyani Malik, with the song "Kanula Chatu Meghama" already becoming a hit.