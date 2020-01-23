Naga Shourya's 'Ashwathama' Trailer Is Out

Ashwathama… This is an ace scholar name in the 'Puranas' but now this our dashing hero Naga Shourya has added his elements to this name and is back on the big screens with a bang.

Leaving back the image of a lover boy, Naga Shourya has made us go gaga over him with his latest movie 'Ashwathama'. After witnessing the intriguing teaser and first look posters, the expectations on the movie have reached a notch higher and with the latest trailer, they have touched the sky.

As promised yesterday, the trailer is dropped on the social media by ace director Puri Jagannadh. Here is the trailer of this movie… Have a look!

The plot of the movie has been opened up with the trailer. It begins with the voice-over of the villain amidst the dead bodies. Then the plot goes with Naga Shouya's sister marriage and then finally ends with the missing cases of many girls. Naga Shourya will try to chase this mystery and will fail many times due to the ugly moves of the mastermind villain. How will Shourya reach the antagonist and how will he manage to save his sister will form the crux of the story. The background music by Ghibran was simply superb.



The trailer is just nail-biting and made us stare at the screens. Hope the movie holds the nerves of all the audience with its suspense plot. Ashwathama is directed by Ramana Teja and is produced by Usha Mulpuri under Ira Creations banner.

All we need to wait is for 31st January to witness this movie on the big screens.



