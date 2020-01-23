Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Naga Shourya's 'Ashwathama' Trailer Is Out

Naga Shourya
Highlights

Ashwathama… This is an ace scholar name in the ‘Puranas’ but now this our dashing hero Naga Shourya has added his elements to this name and is back on...

Ashwathama… This is an ace scholar name in the 'Puranas' but now this our dashing hero Naga Shourya has added his elements to this name and is back on the big screens with a bang.

Leaving back the image of a lover boy, Naga Shourya has made us go gaga over him with his latest movie 'Ashwathama'. After witnessing the intriguing teaser and first look posters, the expectations on the movie have reached a notch higher and with the latest trailer, they have touched the sky.

As promised yesterday, the trailer is dropped on the social media by ace director Puri Jagannadh. Here is the trailer of this movie… Have a look!

The plot of the movie has been opened up with the trailer. It begins with the voice-over of the villain amidst the dead bodies. Then the plot goes with Naga Shouya's sister marriage and then finally ends with the missing cases of many girls. Naga Shourya will try to chase this mystery and will fail many times due to the ugly moves of the mastermind villain. How will Shourya reach the antagonist and how will he manage to save his sister will form the crux of the story. The background music by Ghibran was simply superb.

The trailer is just nail-biting and made us stare at the screens. Hope the movie holds the nerves of all the audience with its suspense plot. Ashwathama is directed by Ramana Teja and is produced by Usha Mulpuri under Ira Creations banner.

All we need to wait is for 31st January to witness this movie on the big screens.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
TSIC, TITA launch village innovation challenge23 Jan 2020 1:24 PM GMT

TSIC, TITA launch village innovation challenge

All set for Karimnagar Municipal Corporations elections today
All set for Karimnagar Municipal Corporations elections today
Five reasons to watch Disco Raja in theaters
Five reasons to watch Disco Raja in theaters
Italian Fashion label Valentino adds a twist to Vibrant colors to classic gowns for Paris Show
Italian Fashion label Valentino adds a twist to Vibrant colors to...
Tom Hanks Says "The love for Oscars never gets old!"
Tom Hanks Says 'The love for Oscars never gets old!'

More From Entertainment

More >>
Five reasons to watch Disco Raja in theaters23 Jan 2020 1:10 PM GMT

Five reasons to watch Disco Raja in theaters

Tom Hanks Says "The love for Oscars never gets old!"
Tom Hanks Says 'The love for Oscars never gets old!'
Naga Shourya
Naga Shourya's 'Ashwathama' Trailer Is Out
Truth about Kichcha Sudeep Role in Rajamouli Movie
Truth about Kichcha Sudeep Role in Rajamouli Movie
Yash Surprise For Fans, It
Yash Surprise For Fans, It's Not KGF Chapter 2


Top