Nagarjuna And Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' Teaser To Be Out Tomorrow

It is all known that ace Tollywood actors Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are all set to create magic on the big screens with their upcoming movie 'Bangarraju'. Being a super-natural drama, it is the sequel to 2016's blockbuster movie Soggade Chinni Nayana. Today being the last day of the year, the makers have treated all the fans of the Akkineni family by announcing the teaser release date of this movie. Well, we need not wait for more days to witness the teaser, it will be unveiled tomorrow itself i.e on 1st January, 2022!

Nagarjuna shared the teaser announcement poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser announcement poster, Nagarjuna also wrote, "Watch out for the teaser tomorrow!! #Bangarraju #Bangarrajuteaser #pandugalanticinema". In this poster Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are seen posing keeping their hands on their moustache! Chay looked handsome in a colourful shirt while Nag as always rocked in the traditional white kurta! The teaser will be out tomorrow @ 11:22 AM.

Bangarraju movie is the sequel of the Soggade Chinni Nayana film and has Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Even this movie is also being directed by Kalyan who made us witness Nag in a dual role in the prequel! Well, the Bangarraju movie is being bankrolled by Nagarjuna himself under his home banner Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios banner while Anup Rubens will score the music for this family entertainer.

Speaking about Naga Chaitanya's other projects. He is also the part of Thank You movie which has Raashii Khanna in the lead role. He will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and make his debut to Bollywood! He also signed a few more interesting projects and the details will be soon out!