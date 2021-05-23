Nagarjuna collecting classics for Telugu cinema museum

The Covid-19 pandemic has given time for people to think and rediscover their skills. While many actors and celebrities are learning new skills, Tollywood star hero Nagarjuna Akkineni has changed his priorities remarkably during the pandemic period and is determined to preserve the history of Telugu cinema.



The "Shiva" actor is building a museum for Telugu cinema. Talking on this, he said that it is his dream to build a museum for Telugu cinema. When Nagarjuna hosted a film preservation and restoration workshop at his studio in 2019, he was impressed at the technology available at our disposal.

"I thought why not gather all our Telugu classics and build a museum for Telugu cinema? I've been in constant touch with film archivists from all over the country to make this happen. Unfortunately, the pandemic has slowed this project but collecting items for the museum is still underway," the actor said.

He also added that Telugu Cinema has a rich history. When his father, late actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, started from olden days to this day modern day cinema, technology has evolved so much. He also said that present day's technology is just amazing and this made his move towards the museum. He also said that his father did almost 250-300 movies but they couldn't preserve them. But now, with this technology, he retrieved some of his classic movies. "A museum for Telugu cinema would be a perfect ode to an industry that has given us so much joy," he said.

Speaking about Nagarjuna's work front, he will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's "Bramhastra" which has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with that, he is also working on the prequel of "Soggade Chinni Nayana" movie.