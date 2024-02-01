Live
Nagarjuna to play a grey shaded role in ‘DNS!’
Akkineni Nagarjuna, riding high on the success of his recent release "Naa Saami Ranga," is simultaneously engaged in a new project directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film, which has already commenced filming and features Tamil star Dhanush in the lead role, has garnered attention for an intriguing twist.
In a departure from his usual roles, Nagarjuna is set to portray a character with negative shades in this gangster drama with a political backdrop. The revelation has stirred excitement among fans, as Nagarjuna eagerly anticipates collaborating with Sekhar Kammula, a director he has been eager to work with for a considerable period.
The upcoming film promises to be a departure from the routine for Nagarjuna, and audiences are curious to witness the class director's vision and the actor's portrayal in this distinctive gangster-political drama. The combination of Nagarjuna and Sekhar Kammula adds an extra layer of anticipation to this intriguing project.