Namrata Shirodkar Shuts Door On Social Media After Brutal Harassment On Drug Link

Namrata Shirodkar: Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has withdrawn her presence from online media after she was bombarded with netizens' questions relating to her involvement in the drug scandal that has taken the Telugu film industry by storm.



After marriage, Namrata the beauty queen turned actress confined to her family without involving in any other activities. She would only handle Mahesh's movie related stuff. But after a National daily published her involvement in the ongoing drug racket, Netizens were shocked and have been questioning Namrata on her official social media handles. She has even restricted comments on her Instagram photo after Mahesh bans brutally trolled her for her drug chats.



Now, her silence in the social media has given rise to some suspicions. Netizens started questioning her after Namrata uploaded a photo on her Instagram.



Some questions posed to Mahesh Babu's wife include:



"Do you also consume drugs?"

"Which is your favourite drug?"

"We never thought that you would do such things".

Unable to bear the humiliation and critical comments and questions, now Namrata has gone off the radar in the social media scene. She seems to have taken a sabbatical for now.



Jaya Saha, who was a celebrity talent manager handling some of the A list actors, used to supply drugs to Bollywood stars. Now, Namrata's text messages to this manager has got leaked.



"You had assured me that you would get me MD when I come to Bombay. Let us party when I get MD" thus wrote Namrata to Jaya Saha. We hear that Jaya Saha reportedly spilled the beans about Namrata's drug connection when he was severely grilled by NCB.



She has also allegedly mentioned other names like Dia Mirza, Sushant Singh Rajput, and admitted that she was supplying drugs to these celebrities. If this is proved it will be affecting the dignity of Mahesh Babu who has been leading a dignified life in the film industry besides preaching family values in his movies. And so far, people have never seen the Telugu actor's involvement in any sort of controversies.



Meanwhile, Bollywood actora Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan left for Mumbai after the NCB summoned them. While Sara and Tollywood actress Rakul Preet will be questioned on Friday, Deepika will be grilled on Saturday.

