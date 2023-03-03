Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna’s New Film Title Launch Will Be Done On This Date

Nandamuri clan is serving the film industry from many decades. Right from the legendary actor NTR to his sons Balakrishna and Hari Krishna to his grandchildren Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram all of them are entertaining the audience with their amazing screen presence. Off late, another young actor Chaitanya Krishna is also making his entry to Tollywood. The title of this movie will be launched on 5th March…



Production No.1 from @BTRCreations 💥 Brace Yourselves for the Title Launch on March 5th 🤩 🌟ing #NandamuriChaitanyaKrishna 🤩 A film by @VKrishnaakella 🎬 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 pic.twitter.com/1IvnIv8Djk — Basavatarakarama Creations (@BTRcreations) March 3, 2023

The makers dropped this announcement on social media and treated all the Nandamuri fans! "Production No.1 from @BTRCreations Brace Yourselves for the Title Launch on March 5th starring #NandamuriChaitanyaKrishna A film by @VKrishnaakella 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩".

The announcement poster looked awesome showcasing the lead actor Chaitanya Krishna sipping a hot cuppa with a dim backdrop!

The title launch will be done on 5th March and the movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Vamsi Krishna Akella and is produced under the Basavatarakarama Creations banner. Further details of this movie will be announced soon!