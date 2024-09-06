Nandamuri Mokshagna set for debut; first look unveiled

Nandamuri Mokshagnya, son of Tollywood legend Nandamuri Balakrishna, is all set to make his acting debut. After exploring various options to launch his son, Balakrishna has finalized a project with director Prasanth Varma, known for his Pan-India sensation HanuMan. Varma’s unique vision for Mokshagnya’s debut film seems to have impressed the Nandamuri family.

For the past few days, Prasanth Varma had been teasing fans with the hashtag “Simba is coming,” and today, on Mokshagnya’s birthday, the project was officially announced. The film, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri on Legend Productions, will be part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

The birthday poster released by the makers showcases Mokshagnya in a stylish avatar, exuding confidence and charm. His walking style and captivating presence have already made waves, and fans eagerly await more updates on the film.

This socio-fantasy project is based on Indian Itihasas (historical epics), and is expected to be an ideal launchpad for Mokshagnya, who has reportedly undergone rigorous training in various aspects of filmmaking and acting before signing on for the film.

Further details about the cast, plot, and release date are expected to be revealed soon, but with such a powerful combination of talent behind the project, anticipation is already high for Mokshagnya’s debut.