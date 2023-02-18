Nandamuri Tarakaratna, Prominent Tollywood Actor and TDP Leader, Passes Away Due to Health Issues
Nandamuri Tarakaratna, a prominent figure in Tollywood as an actor and TDP leader, has passed away. He had been struggling with various health issues for the past few days, and unfortunately, he took his last breath in Bangalore. Tarakaratna suffered a heart attack during Nara Lokesh's Padayatra in Kuppam, which led to his hospitalization in a local hospital.
Later, he was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bangalore for advanced medical care. Despite 23 days of treatment, Tarakaratna passed away this evening, leaving the film industry and his fans in shock. Many film celebrities and admirers are expressing their condolences to his family.
Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the actor-turned-politician and extended his heartfelt sympathies to Tarakaratna's family. It is yet another tragic loss for the Tollywood industry.
Live Updates
- 18 Feb 2023 4:50 PM GMT
#NandamuriTarakaRatna garu is no longer with us ! May his soul Rest in Peace 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3xlpt2N9Je— iTDP Official (@iTDP_Official) February 18, 2023
- 18 Feb 2023 4:47 PM GMT
Extremely shocking to hear about the untimely demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Garu.— Roaring REBELS (@RoaringRebels_) February 18, 2023
Unbelievable 😭 pic.twitter.com/lEPKCxAiak
- 18 Feb 2023 4:46 PM GMT
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away. A kind soul gone too soon. May his soul attain moksha.— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 18, 2023
Deepest condolences to family and friends.#RIPNandamuriTarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/1xvvooJmHJ
- 18 Feb 2023 4:45 PM GMT
Deeply shocked on hearing about the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— Prabhas Trends™ (@TrendsPrabhas) February 18, 2023
Deepest condolences to his family
May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/DzaMFLxLHg
- 18 Feb 2023 4:44 PM GMT
Deeply saddened to learn of the— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023
tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna
Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔
Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX
- 18 Feb 2023 4:44 PM GMT
It is disheartening to hear about the loss of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon! My deepest condolences to his family members and their loved ones. You will be missed but never forgotten!#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/RJE566ATYk— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) February 18, 2023