Nandamuri Tarakaratna, a prominent figure in Tollywood as an actor and TDP leader, has passed away. He had been struggling with various health issues for the past few days, and unfortunately, he took his last breath in Bangalore. Tarakaratna suffered a heart attack during Nara Lokesh's Padayatra in Kuppam, which led to his hospitalization in a local hospital.

Later, he was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bangalore for advanced medical care. Despite 23 days of treatment, Tarakaratna passed away this evening, leaving the film industry and his fans in shock. Many film celebrities and admirers are expressing their condolences to his family.

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the actor-turned-politician and extended his heartfelt sympathies to Tarakaratna's family. It is yet another tragic loss for the Tollywood industry.Nandamuri Tarakaratna, Prominent Tollywood Actor and TDP Leader, Passes Away Due to Health Issues