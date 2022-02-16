Nani And Keerthy Suresh’s Next ‘Dasara’ Movie Got Launched With A Pooja Ceremony!

Tollywood's young actor Nani is enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'. As he is in the best phase of his career, he is busy with a couple of interesting movies. Off late, his next movie 'Dasara' got launched today and even the makers organized a small pooja ceremony on this special occasion.

Nani and Keerthy Suresh shared this happy news with all their fans through their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Both the lead actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh looked all in smiles holding the muhurtam clapboard of the movie.

Tollywood's PR team of late BA Raju, shared the video of the pooja ceremony on the Twitter page and treated all the fans of Nani…

In this video, the makers and the director along with lead actor Nani are seen seeking the blessings of God in the pooja ceremony! Nani looked classy in simple attire.

Dasara movie is being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress.

On the occasion of the Dussehra festival last year, Nani shared a small glimpse of his Dasara movie and announced the news to all his fans. Being his 29th movie, it is a complete different one and the glimpse also showcased him in a complete rugged avatar. It also showcased rustic get-ups of Nani and has his voice over… "Ee Dasara nirudu lekkundadi baanchat. Jammi vetti chepthaannaa badhal baashingaalaithai, etlaithe gatlaithadi, sooskundaam". Music director Santhosh Narayanan played Bathukamma song as the BGM and upped the expectations! Well, Nani's anguish look with eyes being wide open and frowning of his brow is his best look!

Well, along with this movie, he is also part of the Ante Sundaraniki movie. He is also bankrolling Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 and Meet Cute movies. Thus, he is all busy being a producer and an actor!