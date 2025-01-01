Live
- BRS Leader Krishank Responds to Dil Raju’s Comments
- Komaram Bheem: Forest Officials Capture c That Terrorized Villages
- Government Plans Metro Expansion in Hyderabad North City
- M&M 11th most valuable automobile manufacturer in world: Anand Mahindra
- Allegations politically motivated: Siddaramaiah on calls for Priyank Kharge's resignation
- Indian stock market ends on positive note on the first day of 2025
- Cheers! Kerala tipplers gulp down liquor worth Rs 108 crore on New Year's Eve
- UPI transactions value up 8 pc to Rs 23.25 lakh cr in Dec, surges 35 pc in 2024
- A youthful poster from ‘RAPO22’ gets unveiled
- Nani as Arjun Sarkar from ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ looks raw & rugged
Just In
Nani as Arjun Sarkar from ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ looks raw & rugged
Natural Star Nani’s much-anticipated crime thriller HIT: The 3rd Case has garnered significant buzz, with the actor’s recent intense look in a New Year poster adding fuel to the excitement.
Natural Star Nani’s much-anticipated crime thriller HIT: The 3rd Case has garnered significant buzz, with the actor’s recent intense look in a New Year poster adding fuel to the excitement. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema in collaboration with Nani’s Unanimous Productions, the film has just completed a major schedule in Kashmir, bringing the production one step closer to its May 1, 2025 release.
In the newly released poster, Nani portrays Arjun Sarkar, a character whose raw and rugged demeanor promises a gripping and complex storyline. His serious expression and visible injury on his thumb suggest a character who has seen his fair share of battle. The addition of grey hair hints at Arjun’s accumulated wisdom and the scars of a turbulent past, signaling a deeper transformation throughout the film.
The film also features Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Nani, adding a strong dynamic to the thriller. The movie is supported by a talented technical team, including cinematographer Sanu John Varghese, music director Mickey J Meyer, editor Karthika Srinivas R, and production designer Sri Nagendra Tangala, ensuring a top-tier cinematic experience.